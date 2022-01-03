Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Are You Serving Time? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.26.15)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's topic is: Are You Serving Time?
Are You serving time; Imprisoned by the medical industrial complex? Dr Daniels traces the motivation and decisions of a real life career criminal that led him to spend 35 years of his life behind bars. Dr Daniels shows how the same motivations incarcerate you and how you can escape the prison of the Medical Industrial Complex once and for all while reclaiming your health. Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578