Virtue Signaling vs True Care with Kris Nelson - Dissolving The Divide 21

We have a very special guest with us today, who is the architect of his fantastic website evolveconsciousness.org where he showcases hundreds of info-graphs and profound presentations based off of Natural Law & Hermetic Principles. He's researched and philosophized about many subjects, including the underestimated one about care (true care based in universal morality) and the absence of it. Today we're interested in examining this dynamic with people and how their approach to information differs so much that it's caused a great deal of discord, division and indifference in society and the common household.









The goal of this discussion is to help re-establish true care for knowledge: gnosis of self, and objective Truth. We have to acknowledge the propaganda, brainwashing, half-truths, lies, deceit, mis or disinformation from so many sources and angles in society, media, gov't, and the internet (to say the least). But because of this, many people are operating off of the aforementioned, which creates what we are terming dark care, and or not much care at all, since it's been conditioned out of us to varying degrees. What this dark care creates is a pseudo persona of people conditioned to care about things that are contrary to objective truth and support those falsehoods. The virtue signaling of these half or false truths is another layer on top of this cake of collective consciousness fragmented beyond belief, which perpetuates the polarization between people. We're trying to help dissolve this unnecessary tension between people, which starts at the first organ formed within every human who's been birthed on this planet, the heart. But it must be activated to one's true stellar self aligned to Cosmic Law, the Principles we mention on our show every episode and how it applies to everything. We cannot truly, positively evolve as a species if we're not on the same page, still enslaved, apathetic to ourselves, others, Objective Truth and the reality we live in.









We encourage you to check out his monumental work on his website!

