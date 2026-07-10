Mitochondrial Resurgence: A Deep Dive into Regenerative Medicine for Healing at the Cellular Level

The Human Shutdown Trailer: https://humanshutdown.com/?oid=33&affid=19

We uncover some of the hidden secrets when it comes to healing the mitochondria…





The factors that cause damage to them, and how we can repair and heal them to regain our health.





We start off with an incredible testimony from Katrina Foe, who shares her personal journey with cancer…





Which began unexpectedly while she was nursing her fifth baby.





Despite leading a healthy lifestyle, she discovered a lump in her breast that turned out to be cancerous.





“For myself, I knew that when I found the golf ball-size lump I - if it was cancer, I didn't want oncology, traditional chemotherapy, radiation surgery. I had already been on a lot of health journeys and knew that that wasn't the way that I would want to support my body.





I have no problem for other people if that's the choice, but that's the beautiful thing is that we all have choices at this point to be able to choose what we want to do with our bodies. So I did not see an oncologist.





I went outside the box and traveled to Mexico to different clinics, worked with functional practitioners all over, and really dove into the why I and how I got cancer.”





That decision alone helped Katrina in a way that Western medicine would NEVER have helped her because they don’t care to discover the root causes of diseases.





Mercola Market: https://mercolamarket.com/?fpr=jelipher91