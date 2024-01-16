Incredible Stories





Jan 15, 2024





Thomas was having a hard time with his last deployment. It wouldn’t be a long one and he would retire as soon as he was home. But normally his dog Radar would stay with his parents while he was away. But because this last mission wasn’t planned, they were leaving town, and Thomas couldn’t ask them to stay. He had to leave Radar with someone else. And his choice would end up being his biggest regret. The dog was sad at the airport and wouldn’t cooperate. Then the dog was abandoned at the airport. What it did next will leave you in tears.





↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --





Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library





Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!





Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwVzIccGQ1E



