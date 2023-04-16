Yikes! I Couldn't Stay Silent!

Create New Account
Lori Colley
Published 15 hours ago

April 16, 2023 - I'm back withtruth, joy, and a determination to keep you informed of the issues that need our attention and prayer! We'll talk about the Pentagon leaks, the media's lies, the $$ sent to buy luxury and fund greed in Kiev, plus the biggest threat to our families and culture.


Thanks for watching and praying!


