Yikes! I Couldn't Stay Silent!

April 16, 2023 - I'm back withtruth, joy, and a determination to keep you informed of the issues that need our attention and prayer! We'll talk about the Pentagon leaks, the media's lies, the $$ sent to buy luxury and fund greed in Kiev, plus the biggest threat to our families and culture.
Thanks for watching and praying!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.