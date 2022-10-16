Death by Remdesivir: Under Fauci, We Had the Highest Body Count in the World

RFK Jr: "It [Remdesivir] was Tony Fauci's pet drug. We were the only ones that had it for a year. And we – in our country – we have 4.2% of the global population; we had almost 20% of global deaths from COVID. How is that a success story?"
Full Interview: https://tinyurl.com/RFK-Rose
