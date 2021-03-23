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COVID Medications and Vaccines: How Dangerous?How Effective?
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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5078 views • March 23, 2021
A powerful 18-minute update on COVID treatment with important information about vaccines. Dr. Breggin interviews Dr. McCullough, the premier formulator of safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 and the senior author of the largest review and analysis. He is also senior consultant for the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS.com). There is no better source of information in the world than Dr. McCullough. Dr. Breggin discusses his new book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators. With prepublication purchase of the book, the complete 450 page manuscript and endnotes is instantly provided to get the information out to you. Go to: www.WeAreThePrey.Com
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vaccinescovid-19sars-cov-2early treatmentpeter breggin md
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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