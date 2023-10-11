BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #4

Take a deep dive into the last book of the Bible to explore God's final chapter for planet earth. Revelation holds a special blessing for the listener, as well as being the prophetic book of instructions for those seeking knowledge, wisdom and discernment from the Almighty Creator.



In this episode we explore a new letter to the church at Smyrna, which is one of two churches where the Lord Jesus Christ spoke positive encouragement, with no reprimand; only instructions and rewards.



Run Time: 17 minutes.



TheREDWords.website/LISTEN

