© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 14 October 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • October 15, 2020
Need to Know (14 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Coney Barrett hearings continue, she presents dignity and class. Dems attempt to demonize Coney Barrett, judo flip hearings to make about Obamacare. Parrot squawks lies about Iran conspiracy. Covid-19 scamdemic continues full steam ahead.Gates puts together deviant dream team supreme--in service of his Lord Satan. Great Barrington Declaration!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.