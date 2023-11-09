ONCOLOGIST - "CAUSE UNKNOWN" IS A COVER UP OF A CRIME (MASS MURDER)

"The number one cause of death in Alberta in 2021 was 'cause unknown,' and that's never happened before," lamented @MakisMD
"We had 3,400 Albertans die of 'cause unknown.' And again, it's because the proper autopsies are not being done. The pathologists are aware of it. The health authorities are aware of it. They're discouraging autopsies from being done."
The governments of the world are killing us by the millions.
