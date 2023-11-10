Chocolate Peanut Butter Fat Bombs





Ingredients

1 tbs Cacao Butter

2 tbs natural peanut butter

1/4 tsp stevia drops





Preparation

In a saucepan, combine the cacao butter, coconut oil, and one tablespoon of the natural peanut butter over lower heat.

Slowly melt the cacao butter. Do not turn the heat higher or the peanut butter will burn. Once melted, remove from heat and stir in the cacao powder and 1/8 teaspoon of the stevia drops. Mix well.

In silicone molds, portion half of the chocolate mixture into the molds filling them only halfway. Pop in the fridge for five minutes.

Begin to warm up the other tablespoon of peanut butter and the remainder of stevia until the peanut butter is very soft.

Remove the mold from the fridge and portion a but of peanut butter on top of the chocolate. The peanut butter should be soft enough (almost liquid) to work with. Don’t worry if it sinks a bit.

Pouring the remaining chocolate over top and sprinkle a few peanuts. Let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up before eating.





