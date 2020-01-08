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Sollten homosexuelle Paare Kinder adoptieren dürfen? - Mit Kas'im
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17 views • January 08, 2020
Kas'im von Lehons Kanal und Twitter:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IPQzSaxQu858qPn6bM0Bw
https://twitter.com/Kasim_von_Lehon
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https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
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Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:
Ansia Orchestra - Through the Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZYYbO7ZJGU
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Artikel / Studien / Quellen:
Adoptionsrecht für homosexuelle Paare gestärkt
https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article113739693/Adoptionsrecht-fuer-homosexuelle-Paare-gestaerkt.html
Welche Rechte Homosexuelle bei der Adoption haben
https://m.focus.de/familie/experten/kinderwunsch-welche-rechte-von-homosexuellen-bei-der-adoption-haben_id_6237755.html
Lückenhafte Erkenntnisse über das Kindeswohl
https://m.faz.net/aktuell/politik/adoptionsrecht-fuer-gleichgeschlechtliche-paare-lueckenhafte-erkenntnisse-ueber-das-kindeswohl-12674777.html
Sollen Homosexuelle Kinder adoptieren?
https://rp-online.de/politik/deutschland/home-ehe-sollen-homosexuelle-kinder-adoptieren_aid-20543575
Gegenargumente
https://www.dijg.de/homosexualitaet/adoptionsrecht/recht-mutter-vater/
3. Buch Mose: Leviticus, Kapitel 20, Vers 13
3. Buch Mose: Leviticus, Kapitel 7, Vers 21
Sure 7 (Verse 80-84; 11:77-83; 15:58-77; 26:160-175; 27:54-58; 29:28-35; 54:33-39)
Obergefell Hodges - APA
https://www.supremecourt.gov/ObergefellHodges/AmicusBriefs/14-556_American_Psychological_Association.pdf
Mark Regnerus, "How different are the adult children of parents who have same-sex relationships? Findings from the New Family Structures Study," Social Science Research Vol 41, Issue 4 (July 2012), pp. 752-770; online at: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049089X12000610
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IPQzSaxQu858qPn6bM0Bw
https://twitter.com/Kasim_von_Lehon
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ansia Orchestra - Through the Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZYYbO7ZJGU
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Artikel / Studien / Quellen:
Adoptionsrecht für homosexuelle Paare gestärkt
https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article113739693/Adoptionsrecht-fuer-homosexuelle-Paare-gestaerkt.html
Welche Rechte Homosexuelle bei der Adoption haben
https://m.focus.de/familie/experten/kinderwunsch-welche-rechte-von-homosexuellen-bei-der-adoption-haben_id_6237755.html
Lückenhafte Erkenntnisse über das Kindeswohl
https://m.faz.net/aktuell/politik/adoptionsrecht-fuer-gleichgeschlechtliche-paare-lueckenhafte-erkenntnisse-ueber-das-kindeswohl-12674777.html
Sollen Homosexuelle Kinder adoptieren?
https://rp-online.de/politik/deutschland/home-ehe-sollen-homosexuelle-kinder-adoptieren_aid-20543575
Gegenargumente
https://www.dijg.de/homosexualitaet/adoptionsrecht/recht-mutter-vater/
3. Buch Mose: Leviticus, Kapitel 20, Vers 13
3. Buch Mose: Leviticus, Kapitel 7, Vers 21
Sure 7 (Verse 80-84; 11:77-83; 15:58-77; 26:160-175; 27:54-58; 29:28-35; 54:33-39)
Obergefell Hodges - APA
https://www.supremecourt.gov/ObergefellHodges/AmicusBriefs/14-556_American_Psychological_Association.pdf
Mark Regnerus, "How different are the adult children of parents who have same-sex relationships? Findings from the New Family Structures Study," Social Science Research Vol 41, Issue 4 (July 2012), pp. 752-770; online at: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049089X12000610
Keywords
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