https://gettr.com/post/p23wiuo01f8
1/4/2023 Miles Guo: Only if the fellow fighters in Canada gather all the forces together will they be able to resist the CCP’s attacks in the future. I am likely going to hold a major concert in Japan along with certain religious figures and musicians in the second half of this year.
#MilesGuo #concert #Japan #Canada #CCP
1/4/2023 文贵直播：加拿大的战友们必须把力量聚集在一起才能抵抗中共未来的攻击；文贵下半年可能会在日本和某宗教人士、音乐家举办大型演唱会
#郭文贵 #演唱会 #日本 #加拿大 #中共
