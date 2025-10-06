BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Garlic for Health by Benjamin Lau
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
275 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • 24 hours ago

Dr. Benjamin Lau's "Garlic for Health" presents a compelling case for garlic as one of nature's most potent medicinal foods, backed by extensive scientific research. The book highlights garlic's broad-spectrum antimicrobial, antiviral and antifungal properties, demonstrating its effectiveness against infections like Candida, cytomegalovirus and even HIV. Beyond immunity, garlic significantly improves cardiovascular health by lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while raising HDL, reducing atherosclerosis risk. Studies show it aids diabetes management by enhancing insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. Garlic also exhibits powerful anti-cancer effects, with population studies linking its consumption to reduced cancer risk. Dr. Lau emphasizes garlic's holistic role in health—strengthening immunity, mitigating stress and combating pathogens—making it a vital tool for disease prevention and longevity. Whether consumed raw, as aged extract, or in supplement form, garlic’s multifaceted benefits make it indispensable for optimal health, challenging the pharmaceutical-dominated medical paradigm with safe, natural and effective alternatives.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy