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The New World Order - Who Are They and Where Do they Come From
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157 views • June 08, 2021
If ever you mention the term ‘New World Order’ (NWO) people tend to look at you like you’ve taken leave of your senses. This is understandable because the suggestion that a hidden cartel of so called elite globalists (described more accurately as the parasite class) control the world’s economy and its political agenda is beyond imagination for most. Thankfully, for those who care to retain an open mind, there’s no need to employ imagination because the historical evidence which establishes the fact is unequivocal.
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