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Arizona Audit Maricopa County Audit XV
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131 views • May 12, 2021
As the forensic audit is currently taking place in Maricopa County, Democrats have been making moves to stop the audit from taking place, or at the very least place a number of restrictions on the audit. In a video on Thursday, Dr Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republicans, detailed exactly the efforts that are being undertaken by the Democrats, sparked off by Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State.
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