Understanding Virgo Astrology - The Zodiac Revealed - What to Expect from Virgo Season, Virgo Traits

In this video, I share the meaning behind the Virgo Zodiac Astrology Sign (August 23-September 22). Watch to learn more about Virgo personality traits, how to best honor the Virgos in your life, how to work with Virgo energy, and what to expect every year during this timeframe.



Plus, I share insights behind Card #21: The Mirror, from the Oracle of the Mermaids deck. If you want to hop straight to the card reveal, skip to the 13 minute, 10 second mark!



Catch a more in-depth, personal take on Virgo with an Exclusive Patreon-Only Edition video by joining the Holistic Restoration community at any level at bit.ly/holisticsupport



You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic



Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!