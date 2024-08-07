Good Morning Britain Debating the Idea of Shutting Down 𝕏 (Social Media) Temporarily

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Good Morning Britain they are debating the idea of shutting down 𝕏 (social media) temporarily to “stop misinformation for public safety”.rmaneen
Do us all a favour and ban the MSM permanently instead..
Source @Real World News Channel
