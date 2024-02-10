Create New Account
James Comer | Reality is the Biden family’s influence peddling is the swamp at its worst
Rep. James Comer - The White House, Biden lawyers, Democrats, and their corporate media allies want you to believe the Biden family's influence peddling schemes are normal. Reality is the Biden family’s influence peddling is the swamp at its worst. GOP Oversight is exposing the facts.


