James Comer | Reality is the Biden family’s influence peddling is the swamp at its worst

Rep. James Comer - The White House, Biden lawyers, Democrats, and their corporate media allies want you to believe the Biden family's influence peddling schemes are normal. Reality is the Biden family’s influence peddling is the swamp at its worst. GOP Oversight is exposing the facts.
@SeanHannity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.