WHERE IS BENJAMIN NETANYAHU?
The Prisoner
SCANT PROOF OF LIFE SINCE THE END OF MARCH

Times Of Israel - Everybody dies. But what if that person happens to be a sitting prime minister? - https://www.timesofisrael.com/everybody-dies-but-what-if-that-person-happens-to-be-a-sitting-prime-minister/

Knesset passes law shielding Netanyahu - https://www.timesofisrael.com/knesset-passes-law-shielding-netanyahu-from-recusal-in-61-47-final-vote/

Mirrored - Remarque88

