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Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFR) Exposed - An Alex Jones Film
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26 views • April 12, 2020
Alex Jones interviews Walter Burien, Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) of 15 years about the biggest game in town.
There are over 85,000 federal and regional governmental institutions:
School districts
Water and power authorities
County and city governments
And they own 70 percent of the stock market. An absolute must see to pull back the curtain of lies on the private takeover of our society.
This DVD also includes an interview with Joe Banister, former IRS special agent exposing that the IRS is a collection agency for the private, run-for-profit Federal Reserve.
There are over 85,000 federal and regional governmental institutions:
School districts
Water and power authorities
County and city governments
And they own 70 percent of the stock market. An absolute must see to pull back the curtain of lies on the private takeover of our society.
This DVD also includes an interview with Joe Banister, former IRS special agent exposing that the IRS is a collection agency for the private, run-for-profit Federal Reserve.
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