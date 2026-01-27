Law Enforcement Training Principle Reveals THE TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Analysis of the ICE Shooting of Alex Pretty (0:00)
- Responsibility for Every Round Fired (2:26)
- Law Enforcement's Higher Standard of Responsibility (8:06)
- Arguments Against the Shooting (14:35)
- Training and Experience of Law Enforcement (21:59)
- Conspiracy Theories and Political Implications (30:18)
- Principles and Universal Rights (32:56)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (46:44)
