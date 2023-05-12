Create New Account
"Affordable housing" 😂🤣😂
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday

Uhm... 1000Euro per week for those wooden containerlike blockhouses is everything but affordable here 😂🤣😂 I actually wonder if tourists would be willing to pay that price? We're not Mallorca here, this is a small country village near the german border. I think one can get an all inclusive flight vacation for the same price 😋😎

But yes, let me speculate a bit that these houses will be for immigrants as that is the next crisis we're having here. Then the government, aka we the taxpayers(!) pay everything for those (il)legal immigrants and we, the dutch people, get peanuts 🙄 


immigrantshousing crisislanguagesaffordable housing or a rip offalways read the description to avoid misunderstanding

