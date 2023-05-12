"Affordable housing" 😂🤣😂

Uhm... 1000Euro per week for those wooden containerlike blockhouses is everything but affordable here 😂🤣😂 I actually wonder if tourists would be willing to pay that price? We're not Mallorca here, this is a small country village near the german border. I think one can get an all inclusive flight vacation for the same price 😋😎
But yes, let me speculate a bit that these houses will be for immigrants as that is the next crisis we're having here. Then the government, aka we the taxpayers(!) pay everything for those (il)legal immigrants and we, the dutch people, get peanuts 🙄
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.