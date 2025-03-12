Cowboy-style diplomacy: Lavrov on US-Russia relations - Mario Nawfal, Andrew Napolitano & Larry Johnson, in Moscow - clip

Cowboy-style diplomacy Lavrov on US-Russia relations

(I posted the full interview, this morning) Cynthia https://www.brighteon.com/f4dcbd8a-daaf-4b51-9475-e0b379e0a797

This video description:

The US and Russia will never share the same national interests, but when they do, this must be used to develop something practical that is mutually beneficial, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov told Mario Nawfal, Andrew Napolitano and Larry Johnson.

"The countries who can seriously influence the fate of the world militarily, the nuclear powers in particular, of course, have a special responsibility: not to shout at each other but to sit down and talk; more or less like how things were handled by cowboys in many of the Hollywood movies," he added.