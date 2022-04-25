© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YouTube Receives SECOND Censorship Strike
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • April 25, 2022
YouTube receives it's second censorship strike for violation of free speech and supporting the abuse of children. If YouTube receives three strikes, it will no longer be allowed to host videos for Liberty Press.
Several parents, uncles and aunties went to the Hawaii Department of Education to request an appointment with Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi, to ask him to stop requiring the children to be masked.
But YouTube thinks you should not know about this. Hear what these papa and mama bears had to say here:
https://rumble.com/v11uaji-hawaii-statewide-unmask-our-keiki-protest-oahu.html
YouTube censored the video allegedly due to "medical misinformation", but failed to mention a U.S. federal judge overturned biden’s mask mandate and the CDC has no authority to make laws.
Bookmark the Liberty Press website:
https://www.libertypress.video
This channel wont be on YouTube much longer.
#YouTube #Censorship #BigPharma
Several parents, uncles and aunties went to the Hawaii Department of Education to request an appointment with Interim HIDOE Superintendent, Keith Hayashi, to ask him to stop requiring the children to be masked.
But YouTube thinks you should not know about this. Hear what these papa and mama bears had to say here:
https://rumble.com/v11uaji-hawaii-statewide-unmask-our-keiki-protest-oahu.html
YouTube censored the video allegedly due to "medical misinformation", but failed to mention a U.S. federal judge overturned biden’s mask mandate and the CDC has no authority to make laws.
Bookmark the Liberty Press website:
https://www.libertypress.video
This channel wont be on YouTube much longer.
#YouTube #Censorship #BigPharma
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.