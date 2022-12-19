Create New Account
US Tech Execs Criticize American Companies Colluding With the CCP To Abuse the Rights of Chinese People
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/603274

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 Founder and CEO of PublicSq Michael Seifert: It’s heartbreaking that US companies like Nike and Apple colluded with CCP abusing the rights of Chinese people, because the businesses should be promoting freedom. Allowing the CCP to take over China is very dangerous, because the CCP is largely subject to one man, Xi Jinping. And there’s no separation of powers, no checks and balances, no accountability.

Keywords
