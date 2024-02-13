The situation in Avdiivka continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even Western analytical centers were forced to admit that as of the morning of February 12, Russian troops had only 100 meters left to the place where the main artery of the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be cut. When the Russians finally do this, the city will be divided into two parts, as a result of which the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will cease to exist, and the cleansing of the city from Ukrainian soldiers hiding in basements will begin...................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN