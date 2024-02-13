There Are No Survivors: Russia Destroyed The Ukrainian Army's Reserves Being Transferred To AVDIIVKA

The situation in Avdiivka continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even Western analytical centers were forced to admit that as of the morning of February 12, Russian troops had only 100 meters left to the place where the main artery of the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be cut. When the Russians finally do this, the city will be divided into two parts, as a result of which the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will cease to exist, and the cleansing of the city from Ukrainian soldiers hiding in basements will begin...................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.