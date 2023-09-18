Megyn Kelly REACTS to Trump's controversial abortion answer

Glenn Beck
Sep 18, 2023
Former president Donald Trump's interviews with Megyn Kelly and NBC News turned a lot of heads over the weekend. On NBC News, Trump condemned fellow presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida heartbeat bill as a "terrible mistake," while also supporting some limits on abortion. And on The Megyn Kelly Show, he addressed the growing transgender trend and whether or not men can become women. @MegynKelly joins Glenn to discuss how Trump's answers may affect his 2024 campaign, whether he's already looking ahead to the general election and trying to appeal to independents, and whether this strategy will work. Plus, they discuss whether President Biden will be the Democratic 2024 candidate, or if the Left is already trying to oust him: "You can feel the ground shifting."
