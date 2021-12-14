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Supplementing With Vitamin D3 Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/13/21
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41 views • December 14, 2021
Supplementing With Vitamin D3 Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/13/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people that have pre-existing health conditions are likely to have a bad outcome if they get the virus. Contending that people should be supporting their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a German study. Finding that those with low blood levels of vitamin D3 are more likely to contract COVID 19. Recommending that people should supplementing with vitamin D3. To get serum levels at 50ng/mL to prevent or mitigate new outbreaks.
Callers
Ann has a friend suffering from peripheral neuropathies in their legs and feet.
Jane has two questions one regarding her own vericose veins. Second she has questions concerning her two cats diets.
Travis has two questions the first is concerning his own tinnitis and poor circulation. Second he has questions about his brother's type 2 diabetes.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people that have pre-existing health conditions are likely to have a bad outcome if they get the virus. Contending that people should be supporting their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a German study. Finding that those with low blood levels of vitamin D3 are more likely to contract COVID 19. Recommending that people should supplementing with vitamin D3. To get serum levels at 50ng/mL to prevent or mitigate new outbreaks.
Callers
Ann has a friend suffering from peripheral neuropathies in their legs and feet.
Jane has two questions one regarding her own vericose veins. Second she has questions concerning her two cats diets.
Travis has two questions the first is concerning his own tinnitis and poor circulation. Second he has questions about his brother's type 2 diabetes.
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