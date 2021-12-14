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Supplementing With Vitamin D3 Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/13/21
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Supplementing With Vitamin D3 Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/13/21
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Air Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people that have pre-existing health conditions are likely to have a bad outcome if they get the virus. Contending that people should be supporting their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a German study. Finding that those with low blood levels of vitamin D3 are more likely to contract COVID 19. Recommending that people should supplementing with vitamin D3. To get serum levels at 50ng/mL to prevent or mitigate new outbreaks.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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