Trump's Handler, Howard Lutnick: "The European Union won't buy chicken from America"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
127 views • 4 weeks ago

Trump's Handler, Howard Lutnick: "The European Union won't take chicken from America! They hate our beef because our beef is BEAUTIFUL and theirs is WEAK!"

Well no Howie, the EU doesn't want your food bc they don't run a for profit health system so there's no cost-benefit from keeping people sick. I thought RFK Jr was supposed to fix this?

 🐔 Chicken:

•The EU bans chlorine-washed chicken, which is common in U.S. processing.

•EU regulations consider the practice unsanitary, arguing it allows lower hygiene standards during farming and shifts the burden to chemical disinfection at the end.

 🐄 Beef:

•Much of U.S. beef is hormone-treated to boost growth, which the EU has banned since the 1980s.

•The EU argues there’s insufficient evidence on hormone safety.

•This has been a major WTO dispute, and the EU eventually created a limited quota for hormone-free U.S. beef—but most U.S. beef STILL doesn’t qualify.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
