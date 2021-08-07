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Conservative Inc - Gatekeepers EXPOSED! Stew Peters Rips Into Bloviating Grifters
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294 views • August 07, 2021
In an unhinged, truthful and explosive Friday opening monologue, Stew Peters congratulated his listeners for their "ownership" in the high-rated podcast that has seen an eye-popping rise in ratings in a very short time period.
During Peters' delivery of the "unpopular truth", the radio host named Hannity, while referencing the "pattern of behavior" of zero substance bloviating, which he attributed to a "country club" of elitist show hosts who Peters says really want no real change in the Republican Party.
www.StewPeters.tv
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
https://rumble.com/vkstj5-conservative-inc-gatekeepers-exposed-stew-peters-rips-into-bloviating-grift.html
During Peters' delivery of the "unpopular truth", the radio host named Hannity, while referencing the "pattern of behavior" of zero substance bloviating, which he attributed to a "country club" of elitist show hosts who Peters says really want no real change in the Republican Party.
www.StewPeters.tv
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
https://rumble.com/vkstj5-conservative-inc-gatekeepers-exposed-stew-peters-rips-into-bloviating-grift.html
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