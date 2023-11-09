Create New Account
Election Polls | Dems panic as NYT poll shows Trump winning 300 electoral college votes!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Obama's senior adviser, David Axelrod tells Biden to drop out of the race after devastating NYT poll released | DeSantis reveals true reason for staying in the race at 8% | Hezbollah threatens war on United States over support for Israel as heavy bombardment of Gaza continues | Bibi fires minister over suggestion of nuking Gaza | Biden says he will veto House's Israel-only aid, says it must to be tied to Ukrainian aid | Judge orders redo of Democrat local primary election with video evidence of ballot-box stuffing | thousands of free-Palestine protestors descend on White House.

