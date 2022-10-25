Create New Account
Why Does Saudi Arabia Want to Join BRICS?
BRICS | Why Does Saudi Arabia Wants to Join BRICS? | What Does This Mean for the U.S. Dollar?

Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset.

 Who Are the BRICS Nations?

Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa

BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are also seeking to join BRICS.

Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4 

Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE 

Watch the Original October 19th 2022 WION Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WU2oh6u_Ak 

Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769 

