Why Does Saudi Arabia Want to Join BRICS?

BRICS | Why Does Saudi Arabia Wants to Join BRICS? | What Does This Mean for the U.S. Dollar?
Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset.
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are also seeking to join BRICS.
Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
Watch the Original October 19th 2022 WION Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WU2oh6u_Ak
Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769
- THIS was their plan all along... (Dollar Crash) - WATCH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9Hr7gEKI5k
- China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.