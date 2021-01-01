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The Moderna Vaccine Was Available Two Months Before Coronavirus Lockdowns Began
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278 views • January 01, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the recent revelation that the Moderna vaccine was available two months before the Wuhan Flu lockdowns began, which proves that the lockdowns were never about waiting for a vaccine to become available.

We Had the Vaccine from the Start—You Just Weren't Allowed to Take It:
https://fee.org/articles/we-had-the-vaccine-from-the-start-you-just-werent-allowed-to-take-it/

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