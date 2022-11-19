The Bee Is Back

Destroy Musk!

* Opening up a major social media platform is the single biggest threat imaginable to the fascists running this country into the ground.

* The left used big tech to crack down on dissent.

* [Bidan] to Elon: play the game or get crushed.

* Musk reinstates The Babylon Bee’s Tw!tter account.

* The Babylon Bee was punished for satirical headline about Richard [Rachel] Levine.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022