Aerial footage shows scale of disaster caused by Pakistan floods
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
RT


UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the deadly flooding in Pakistan as ‘climate carnage’ and called for massive and immediate international aid.


Pakistan has been devastated by months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding. At least 1,396 people have been killed, 12,728 injured and millions left homeless. The waters also destroyed roads and communications infrastructure.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

