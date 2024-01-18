Time Travel & Ecclesiastes 3 | Parker J. Cole & Ben Avery | TSR 331

Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…”





With these words, the writer of Ecclesiastes launches into his famous list of twenty-eight “times”, a poem that explores the breadth of humanity’s relationship with life, death, and God.





This collection explores these statements of the times of life through a speculative fiction lens, using science fiction and fantasy to do what these genres do best: ask “what if?” and “why?” And in keeping with the ancient writer’s use of the phrase “a time to . . .”, each story explores these times of life with an imaginative manipulation of time.





In this collection, you’ll find:





Time machines and magical portals

Alien beings and mythological creatures

Alternate histories and far-off worlds

Moral conundrums and spiritual warfare

Futuristic technology and fantastic phenomenons

From the current day to the far future to the distant past, from high fantasy to domestic drama to star-faring sci-fi, these stories, like the ancient writer’s poem, explore the idea that there truly is . . .





A TIME FOR EVERYTHING





