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THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, DOCUMENTED_ PART 2 - CHINA
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47 views • October 20, 2020
Joe Biden is running for President of the United States, he should be in prison. Joe is the head of a crime family that has become wealthy selling Joe's political influence to whoever is willing to buy in Iraq, Ukraine, Russia, and as you will see in Part 2 of this expose, CHINA.
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