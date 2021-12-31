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God is Going To Bless Everyone Who Sincerely Follows Jesus
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30 views • December 31, 2021
Jesus said that if we follow him, we will receive a hundredfold more in this life, with persecution, and in the world to come, eternal life. Abundant life is out there. We just need to follow God to find it.
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