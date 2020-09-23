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Η ΔΙΚΗΓΟΡΟΣ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ Κ ΑΠΑΝΤΑ ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΟΝΕΩΝ. ΜΑΣΚΕΣ - ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΕΣ ΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ (23-09-2020)
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274 views • September 23, 2020
Η δικηγόρος Κωνσταντίνα Αναστασοπούλου, εξηγεί στον Γιάννης Δεμερτζή, τον νόμο 4682 / 2020, σχετικά με τον Κορωναϊό, τα μέτρα που έχει λάβει η κυβέρνηση, αλλά και παράλληλα δίνει λύσεις για ότι αντιμετωπίζουν οι γονείς στα σχολεία.
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
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