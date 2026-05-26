HUMAN PHOTOSYNTHESIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can humans can now photosynthesize nutrients just by standing in the sun ? No food Yet No hunger With Just light. Has The era of the Solar Human begun.
Who’s deleting their grocery apps with me? #PhotosynthHumans #PostFoodEra #leafing
VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA