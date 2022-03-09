VOLUSIA COUNTY SCHOOLS - QUICK LOOK AT POLICY 503 – SCHOOL BOARD TO MANDATE MASKS AGAIN? W/ OPT-OUT?

VIDEO FROM 8.2021

Policy 503 was Adopted on June 14th, 2021. This made masks optional in school.



Now Volusia County School Board intends on bringing back the mandate with the option for parents to opt-out. Playing follow the leader of a couple other school boards.



May 11th the first revision was announced on making masks optional in the coming school year.



May 14th the second revision was put out with some interesting additions. This is the version that ultimately passed a vote.



You can see how they worded things, that the intention was never to keep masks straight up optional. They left the room to re-implement the policy at a moment's notice.



Which I believe is exactly where we are headed again.

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Today 8.10.2021 – A meeting is taking place now.



We will get a better idea of their position and thoughts. I will be uploading clips of that meeting.