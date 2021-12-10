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Nullify the Mandate! Bills Filed in 4 States
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20 views • December 10, 2021
Bills have been filed in 4 states to take the first steps against a federal mandate - and more are expected soon. Get an overview of each along with recommended amendments to improve them at this early stage. Plus one critical strategy error to avoid that could keep these mandates around - forever.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 10, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 10, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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