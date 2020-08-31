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Kim Klasick went viral, had a great week last week, BUT, I don't think she can win in Baltimores 7th
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66 views • August 31, 2020
#KimKlasick #KweisiMfume #Election #Baltimore #Congress #ViralVideo #Maryland #CD7
Kimberly Klacik, a nonprofit founder and Baltimore County Republican Central committee member who lives in Middle River, won the Republican nomination in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District special primary on Feb. 4.
She faced off against former U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the April 28 special general election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat in Congress. Mfume prevailed in a mostly vote-by-mail contest to reclaim a Baltimore-area congressional seat he held for 10 years before he left to head the NAACP.
Klacik and Mfume will meet again in the Nov. 3 general election, after each of them won their party’s primary June 2.
Her national profile has risen in the past month thanks to a viral campaign ad that shows her marching through streets of vacant houses in Baltimore and blaming Democratic leadership for the city’s problems. She is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Monday.
Sources: https://ballotpedia.org/Maryland%27s_7th_Congressional_District_election,_2018 and https://www.ballotpedia.org/Maryland%27s_7th_Congressional_District_special_election,_2020
Youtube: youtu.be/uwVqYLhNHrQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/sUOfIdhZxNOr/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/6d23f924-2084-45f7-89d7-61bde3ea3a9e
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vvg1p
Kimberly Klacik, a nonprofit founder and Baltimore County Republican Central committee member who lives in Middle River, won the Republican nomination in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District special primary on Feb. 4.
She faced off against former U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the April 28 special general election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat in Congress. Mfume prevailed in a mostly vote-by-mail contest to reclaim a Baltimore-area congressional seat he held for 10 years before he left to head the NAACP.
Klacik and Mfume will meet again in the Nov. 3 general election, after each of them won their party’s primary June 2.
Her national profile has risen in the past month thanks to a viral campaign ad that shows her marching through streets of vacant houses in Baltimore and blaming Democratic leadership for the city’s problems. She is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Monday.
Sources: https://ballotpedia.org/Maryland%27s_7th_Congressional_District_election,_2018 and https://www.ballotpedia.org/Maryland%27s_7th_Congressional_District_special_election,_2020
Youtube: youtu.be/uwVqYLhNHrQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/sUOfIdhZxNOr/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/6d23f924-2084-45f7-89d7-61bde3ea3a9e
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vvg1p
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