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Straight Shooting News Feb 27, 2022, pt 3 - Redactions & Distractions CDC + Truckers!Straight Shooting News Feb 27, 2022, pt 3 - Redactions & Distractions CDC + Truckers!
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60 views • March 01, 2022
Part III - Distractions Crimes Against Humanity
Start with Del Bigtree video https://www.bitchute.com/video/HByLy04GWtBe/?fbclid=IwAR0FkASdACuG7gcrQNYcarJ1JDN8sZFeIo1OxpQ_TEf2rTBYR3G7ONo2bR4
Quick scroll of the article:
NIH SENT THE INTERCEPT 292 FULLY REDACTED PAGES RELATED TO VIRUS RESEARCH IN WUHAN
The NIH continues to withhold critical documents that could shed light on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.
https://theintercept.com/2022/02/20/nih-coronavirus-research-wuhan-redacted/
In more news:
Questions: What has Special Investigator John Durham Special been looking into, and what is he actually looking into?
Question: Will Special Investigator Durham dare to release the real facts from his investigation, consider that he and his loved ones may face reprisal from U.S. Intelligence Agencies and Intelligence Agencies from around the world?
A Better question is Why Is He Doing This Right Now!
Ending with US Trucker Convoy organizer, Kyle Sefcik
Goodluck and godspeed and be careful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3eK6ZH339AU/
---
See all references for all parts, on our Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vw2ift-straight-shooting-news-feb-27-2022-pt-3-redactions-and-distractions-cdc-tru.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Start with Del Bigtree video https://www.bitchute.com/video/HByLy04GWtBe/?fbclid=IwAR0FkASdACuG7gcrQNYcarJ1JDN8sZFeIo1OxpQ_TEf2rTBYR3G7ONo2bR4
Quick scroll of the article:
NIH SENT THE INTERCEPT 292 FULLY REDACTED PAGES RELATED TO VIRUS RESEARCH IN WUHAN
The NIH continues to withhold critical documents that could shed light on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.
https://theintercept.com/2022/02/20/nih-coronavirus-research-wuhan-redacted/
In more news:
Questions: What has Special Investigator John Durham Special been looking into, and what is he actually looking into?
Question: Will Special Investigator Durham dare to release the real facts from his investigation, consider that he and his loved ones may face reprisal from U.S. Intelligence Agencies and Intelligence Agencies from around the world?
A Better question is Why Is He Doing This Right Now!
Ending with US Trucker Convoy organizer, Kyle Sefcik
Goodluck and godspeed and be careful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3eK6ZH339AU/
---
See all references for all parts, on our Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vw2ift-straight-shooting-news-feb-27-2022-pt-3-redactions-and-distractions-cdc-tru.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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