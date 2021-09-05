Red Pill Politics - September 4, RBN Network restream

Call in show, captured from Dave Kopacz' twitch, of his Saturday night, 10-12 Eastern.***** RED PILL POLITICS - UNCENSORED ******** REPUBLIC BROADCASTING NETWORK ********* SATURDAY'S 10PM TO MIDNIGHT ******As government and their soviet comrades continue on a grand march to cull the global herd, Americans begin to see through the propaganda and openly reject the lies. Parents are scrambling to stop school districts from imposing psychologically abusive policies on their children while facing threats from employers that are reassigning soviet diktats. IT'S A HOT MESS !!!The Republic Broadcasting Network picked up RPP a couple months ago which means every Saturday is a FREE-SPEECH-FREE-FOR-ALL with a national audience !!! We can talk about ANYTHING without fear of censoring or getting deplatformed.There are two ways you can listen and participate in the LIVE feed and here they are....* TWITCH - You can watch the live video feed of our show to RBN from our Twitch channel AND hang out with us in text chat. NOTE: This is a special livestream feed that will NOT be saved. The show will be recorded and uploaded to our other online archives where uncensored speech is welcome.* RBN - Republic Broadcasting Network offers a one click media player as well as a variety of other ways to listen to the live station feed 24/7. Here is the link to the RPP archive where you can download and listen to our past shows and access the media player.*Phone Lines Will Be Open*In Liberty,DaveRed Pill Politics