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** WE CAUGHT THEM? – Forensic Evidence Will Prove 2020 Election Rigged ** - Santilli/Byrne
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197 views • November 27, 2020
** WE CAUGHT THEM? – Forensic Evidence Will Prove 2020 Election Rigged
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6F5IY98uTKA
The Man Most Feared By The Deep State - Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Live With Pete Santilli https://bit.ly/3nTWRkP SPECIAL GUEST: Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a classical liberal who fights now for a healthy free market and sound education. He is a co-chair of the Milton & Rose Friedman Foundation for Education Choice. He also leads the fight against corruption in our capital markets and runs the Deep Capture website.
** WE CAUGHT THEM? – Forensic Evidence Will Prove 2020 Election Rigged
--Forbiden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 24/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
-- Former Overstock CEO, Patrick Byrne was on live With Pete Santilli, early Tuesday morning with this blockbuster interview about the investigations into the 2020 Election fraud. For anybody out there who’s worried about the eventual outcome of this election and whether or not we will be taken over by China and Davos, you will be put greatly at ease and emerge with a great deal of confIdence after reading this article and watching this video, which will arm you with the truth of what happened in the early hours of November 4th in six counties, across the US and show you the clear path to victory.
Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and he’s served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a Constitution-loving registered Libertarian who fights for Education Choice and who has helped the FBI fight the rampant corruption on Wall Street.
He says, “I knew what the Bad Guys were going to do this Election and I had a reason to know that there was something big coming, that I won’t go into right now.”
While the Democrats and the Mainstream Media have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections, this is because they refuse to investigate the matter or report on it. In fact, Tucker Carlson turned Patrick Byrne away, when Sidney Powell recommended he interview him. That’s why Byrne decided to make a spate of appearances on Independent Media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and on The Pete Santilli Show.
Cont'd
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6F5IY98uTKA
The Man Most Feared By The Deep State - Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Live With Pete Santilli https://bit.ly/3nTWRkP SPECIAL GUEST: Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a classical liberal who fights now for a healthy free market and sound education. He is a co-chair of the Milton & Rose Friedman Foundation for Education Choice. He also leads the fight against corruption in our capital markets and runs the Deep Capture website.
** WE CAUGHT THEM? – Forensic Evidence Will Prove 2020 Election Rigged
--Forbiden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 24/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
-- Former Overstock CEO, Patrick Byrne was on live With Pete Santilli, early Tuesday morning with this blockbuster interview about the investigations into the 2020 Election fraud. For anybody out there who’s worried about the eventual outcome of this election and whether or not we will be taken over by China and Davos, you will be put greatly at ease and emerge with a great deal of confIdence after reading this article and watching this video, which will arm you with the truth of what happened in the early hours of November 4th in six counties, across the US and show you the clear path to victory.
Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and he’s served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a Constitution-loving registered Libertarian who fights for Education Choice and who has helped the FBI fight the rampant corruption on Wall Street.
He says, “I knew what the Bad Guys were going to do this Election and I had a reason to know that there was something big coming, that I won’t go into right now.”
While the Democrats and the Mainstream Media have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections, this is because they refuse to investigate the matter or report on it. In fact, Tucker Carlson turned Patrick Byrne away, when Sidney Powell recommended he interview him. That’s why Byrne decided to make a spate of appearances on Independent Media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and on The Pete Santilli Show.
Cont'd
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