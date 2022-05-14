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The Wall Street Journal Tells Biden To Stop Speaking In Public
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110 views • May 14, 2022
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the Wall Street Journal telling Joe Biden to stop speaking in public, and discusses how this is a complete departure from five months ago when the legacy media told us to stop criticizing Biden in order to save democracy.

The media treats Biden as badly as — or worse than — Trump. Here’s proof.:
https://archive.ph/ierTX

Is Criticizing Joe Biden a Danger to Democracy?:
https://archive.ph/VnPF3

The President Should Avoid Public Speaking:
https://archive.ph/pxCQY

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joe bidenbidenspeakingpublicwall street journalwsjshut up
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