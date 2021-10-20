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Was I Wrong About The Vaccines?!
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122 views • October 20, 2021
This video explores the controversy around Covid and the vaccines being rolled out to deal with the pandemic. It looks at the need to separate out the science from the attitude we have with people who disagree with our stance... in order to find a positive way forward.
For a serious dose of truth, check out this video:
https://bit.ly/Uncanny-Truth
For a serious dose of truth, check out this video:
https://bit.ly/Uncanny-Truth
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