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DC Police Block Republican Congressmen From Seeing Their Political Prisoners
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241 views • July 30, 2021
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were among a group of GOP lawmakers turned away from a Washington DC prison as they attempted to inspect the conditions of Capitol rioters in custody.
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